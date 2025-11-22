Bruce Clement Buys 10,000 Shares of Beach Energy (ASX:BPT) Stock

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Clement acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.28 per share, for a total transaction of A$12,830.00.

Bruce Clement also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Bruce Clement bought 20,000 shares of Beach Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.27 per share, with a total value of A$25,300.00.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

