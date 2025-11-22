Piper Sandler Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $48.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.70% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Global-e Online to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.45.
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.95 million. Global-e Online had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.81%. Global-e Online’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Global-e Online has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Global-e Online declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Global-e Online by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Global-e Online in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
