Insider Buying: Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) General Counsel Purchases $10,460.00 in Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Scott Glabe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $10,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 326,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,412,428.56. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 0.2%

DJT stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.78. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $43.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trump Media & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

