Brett Widney Hoge Purchases 15,000 Shares of Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG) Stock

Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG – Get Free Report) Director Brett Widney Hoge purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $17,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 246,371 shares in the company, valued at $285,790.36. The trade was a 6.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 20th, Brett Widney Hoge purchased 4,000 shares of Newton Golf stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Brett Widney Hoge bought 83,000 shares of Newton Golf stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $88,810.00.

Shares of NWTG stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Newton Golf Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.65.

Newton Golf ( NASDAQ:NWTG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Newton Golf had a negative net margin of 172.69% and a negative return on equity of 566.85%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Newton Golf has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on NWTG. Wall Street Zen lowered Newton Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Newton Golf in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Newton Golf stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Newton Golf as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sacks Parente Golf, Inc (“SPG”) is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. In April 2022, in consideration of our growth opportunities in shaft technologies, we expanded our manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St.

