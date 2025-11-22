Brett Widney Hoge Purchases 15,000 Shares of Newton Golf (NASDAQ:NWTG) Stock

Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG – Get Free Report) Director Brett Widney Hoge purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $17,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 246,371 shares in the company, valued at $285,790.36. The trade was a 6.48% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Brett Widney Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 20th, Brett Widney Hoge purchased 4,000 shares of Newton Golf stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $4,800.00.
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Brett Widney Hoge bought 83,000 shares of Newton Golf stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $88,810.00.
Newton Golf Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of NWTG stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Newton Golf Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $53.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 4.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on NWTG. Wall Street Zen lowered Newton Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Newton Golf in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Newton Golf
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newton Golf
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Newton Golf stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Newton Golf Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Newton Golf as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Newton Golf
Sacks Parente Golf, Inc (“SPG”) is a technology-forward golf company, with a growing portfolio of golf products, including putting instruments, golf shafts, golf grips, and other golf-related products. In April 2022, in consideration of our growth opportunities in shaft technologies, we expanded our manufacturing business to include advanced premium golf shafts by opening a new shaft manufacturing facility in St.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Newton Golf
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 – 11/21
Receive News & Ratings for Newton Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newton Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.