Insider Selling: Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) EVP Sells $21,000.00 in Stock

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Stenger sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $21,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,890. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Stenger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 15th, Thomas Stenger sold 1,602 shares of Hope Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $17,477.82.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.89%.The firm had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 143.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hope Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 61.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 29.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. DA Davidson set a $14.50 price objective on Hope Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

