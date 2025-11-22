Mizuho Cuts LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target to $6.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LFMD. Wall Street Zen downgraded LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on LifeMD from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded LifeMD from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on LifeMD from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of LifeMD from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeMD has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. LifeMD has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.57.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. LifeMD has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeMD will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicholas P. Alvarez sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 605,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,600. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 17.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LifeMD by 148.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in LifeMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of LifeMD by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. 35.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

