Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.70.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 8,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $2,043,495.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 80,030 shares in the company, valued at $20,009,900.90. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,357 shares of company stock worth $10,607,215. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $220.69 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.77 and its 200 day moving average is $221.72. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

