Stereotaxis Inc. $STXS Shares Acquired by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 260.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867,878 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC owned about 1.40% of Stereotaxis worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Stereotaxis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 191,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $130,000. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

Stereotaxis Trading Up 3.6%

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $211.28 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.65. Stereotaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STXS. UBS Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on STXS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac acquired 20,000 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,786,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,887.68. This trade represents a 0.72% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stereotaxis Profile

(Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.