Swiss National Bank Has $146.04 Million Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Waste Connections worth $146,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter worth $70,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 83.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.
Waste Connections Stock Performance
NYSE:WCN opened at $175.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.96 and a 200-day moving average of $181.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.27 and a twelve month high of $201.66.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Waste Connections news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.44, for a total value of $1,569,960.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,190.52. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $213.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $211.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN
Waste Connections Profile
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Waste Connections
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 – 11/21
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.