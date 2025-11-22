White Pine Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Clearfield, Inc. $CLFD

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clearfield as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Clearfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 705.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 2,710.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 952,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
Clearfield Stock Up 3.7%
Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,926.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $46.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Clearfield Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.
