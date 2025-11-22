White Pine Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Clearfield, Inc. $CLFD

White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clearfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Clearfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 705.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 2,710.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clearfield by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 952,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearfield by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $403.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,926.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.75. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $46.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities cut Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clearfield

Clearfield Profile

(Free Report)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.