Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

Swiss National Bank raised its position in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of PACCAR worth $151,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,914,000 after buying an additional 1,113,520 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,177,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,165 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,455,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 159,632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,239,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,956,000 after acquiring an additional 37,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,104,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97,197 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Up 5.5%

PCAR opened at $102.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51. PACCAR Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.65 and a 12 month high of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.91.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company’s revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI set a $114.00 target price on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.54.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $340,774.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 468 shares in the company, valued at $47,338.20. This represents a 87.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR



PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

