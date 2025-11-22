Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Sells 391 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,571 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.4% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $2,882,000. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $127.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $222.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $110.86 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.22.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.