Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $24.26 Million Stock Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,343,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,920 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 1.33% of DigitalBridge Group worth $24,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DBRG. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,579,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 57,152 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,278,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 1st quarter worth $6,590,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in DigitalBridge Group by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 43,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 65.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,461,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 978,162 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBRG shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.93.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.3%

DBRG opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -229.25 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 18.57%.The firm had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.