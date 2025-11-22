30,000 Shares in Webull Corporation $BULL Acquired by Warberg Asset Management LLC

Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webull Corporation (NASDAQ:BULL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webull in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webull during the second quarter valued at about $439,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Webull in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,810,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Webull to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Webull from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Webull in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Webull in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Webull from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Webull presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Webull Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of BULL stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. Webull Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Webull Profile

Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Featured Stories

