Paychex, Inc. $PAYX Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 981,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of Paychex worth $142,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 83.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 40.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Paychex by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Argus decreased their price target on Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $111.46 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.00 and a 12 month high of $161.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

