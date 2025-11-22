Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Corteva worth $154,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Corteva by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Corteva by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 0.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total transaction of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. The trade was a 43.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.05.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

