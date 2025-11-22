Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $860,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.36, for a total transaction of $8,231,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,333.24. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,576.40. The trade was a 55.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $550.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $257.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $596.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $518.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.07.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.Caterpillar’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.32.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

