Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Increases Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.6% of Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.2% in the second quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 246.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 585.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $376.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

