Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 326.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. First Merchants Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 985 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. China Renaissance lifted their price objective on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and ten have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $394.31.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $391.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $433.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $364.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

