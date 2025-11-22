Franklin Resources Inc. Has $328.75 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,874,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $328,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 893,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,246 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 335,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,921,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,481,000 after buying an additional 150,300 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 51.0% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,056,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $57.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $71.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. DZ Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

