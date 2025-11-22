TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Makes New Investment in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 328,548 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.9% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 14,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 10.3% in the second quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 24,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 13.3% during the second quarter. CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.90%. Banco Santander has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $0.0956 dividend. This represents a yield of 263.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

