Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,529,258 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $181,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,417,906 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,432,603,000 after buying an additional 614,437 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,356,548 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,112,500,000 after acquiring an additional 323,252 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 11.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,720,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $728,214,000 after acquiring an additional 673,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,136,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,717,000 after purchasing an additional 722,117 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 57.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,344,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $254,029,000 after purchasing an additional 854,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $159.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $187.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $154.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

