TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.3% during the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Arete raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.18.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $153.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $365.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.72.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

