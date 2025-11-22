TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF $ENZL

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF were worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,080,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ENZL stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.71 million, a PE ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

