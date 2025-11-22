TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Acquires 19,698 Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF $QAT

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 18,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $391,000.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

QAT opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $20.64.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.