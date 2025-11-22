Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Stock Holdings Lessened by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 387.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CARR opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.13%.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

