Benchmark Bankshares (BMBN) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Bankshares $73.53 million $15.85 million 7.46 Benchmark Bankshares Competitors $602.79 million $154.64 million 13.37

Benchmark Bankshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares. Benchmark Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Benchmark Bankshares pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 24.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Benchmark Bankshares is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Bankshares 23.75% N/A N/A Benchmark Bankshares Competitors 16.58% 9.98% 1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

3.2% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “BANKS – SOUTHEAST” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares’ peers have a beta of 0.64, suggesting that their average share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Benchmark Bankshares peers beat Benchmark Bankshares on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

