Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,741,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,797,449,000 after acquiring an additional 401,922 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prologis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,416,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,345,922,000 after acquiring an additional 310,333 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,506,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,205,000 after purchasing an additional 253,338 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $1,456,768,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,862,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,869,000 after purchasing an additional 332,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $125.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.64. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Prologis from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

