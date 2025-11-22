Comparing Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) and NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF)

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) and Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NewGenIvf Group and Elevance Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get NewGenIvf Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewGenIvf Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Elevance Health 1 10 12 0 2.48

Elevance Health has a consensus target price of $397.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.50%. Given Elevance Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Elevance Health is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewGenIvf Group $5.43 million 0.16 -$520,000.00 N/A N/A Elevance Health $194.82 billion 0.37 $5.98 billion $24.46 13.15

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Elevance Health”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Elevance Health has higher revenue and earnings than NewGenIvf Group.

Volatility and Risk

NewGenIvf Group has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevance Health has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Elevance Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Elevance Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NewGenIvf Group and Elevance Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A Elevance Health 2.84% 16.17% 5.78%

Summary

Elevance Health beats NewGenIvf Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewGenIvf Group

(Get Free Report)

NewGenIVF Group Ltd. operates as an assisted reproductive services provider. It focuses on providing fertility treatments to fulfil the dreams of building families. The firm offers in-vitro fertilization treatment service, comprising traditional IVF and egg donation, and surrogacy and ancillary caring services. The company was founded by Siu Wing Fung and Fong Hei Yue on January 16, 2019 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits. The company operates in the pharmacy services business; and markets and offers pharmacy services, including pharmacy benefit management, as well as home delivery and specialty pharmacies, claims adjudication, formulary management, pharmacy networks, rebate administration, a prescription drug database, and member services. In addition, it provides healthcare-related services and capabilities, including utilization management, behavioral health, integrated care delivery, palliative care, payment integrity services, subrogation services, and health and wellness programs, as well as services related to data management, information technology, and business operations. Further, the company is involved in the National Government Services business. The company provides its services under the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Wellpoint, and Carelon brand names. The company was formerly known as Anthem, Inc. and changed its name to Elevance Health, Inc. in June 2022. Elevance Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for NewGenIvf Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewGenIvf Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.