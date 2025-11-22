Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 281 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,212 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,920,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,607,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $193,500,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3,339.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 933,996 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $79,343,000 after purchasing an additional 906,840 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,743,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,441,729,000 after acquiring an additional 769,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth about $45,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fox Advisors increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.41.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,251,070. The trade was a 33.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 15,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.80, for a total transaction of $3,004,942.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,259.40. The trade was a 60.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock valued at $34,210,708. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $237.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $297.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 297.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

