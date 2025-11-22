Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2,904.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 59,372 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 191.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 199,835 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

ILCG opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $109.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.05.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

