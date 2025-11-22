TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Buys 32,944 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SLV stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

