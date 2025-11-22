TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Boosts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. $EPD

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,643 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 52,063 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of EPD opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.26%.

Enterprise Products Partners declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.