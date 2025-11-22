Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advantage Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 549.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.22 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $173.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

