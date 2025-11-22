Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Buys 36,543 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 488.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 36,543 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.0% in the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 75,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 84,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 475,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 75,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,026,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,634,000 after buying an additional 354,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Scotiabank set a $30.25 price objective on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $25.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.