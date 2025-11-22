Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $101,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,488.75. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total transaction of $10,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 281,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,081,644. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,421 shares of company stock valued at $15,606,412. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $235.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.74 and its 200 day moving average is $239.16. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 72.92%.The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

