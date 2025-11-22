RD Lewis Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. $XYL

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 950.0% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $139,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,861.72. This trade represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $1,590,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This trade represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock worth $1,982,459 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.96. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $154.27. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Xylem from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

