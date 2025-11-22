Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $31,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $61.46 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on D shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.22.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, with a total value of $250,573.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

