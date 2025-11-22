Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Purchases 22,755 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2,161.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares during the period. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,816,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.38.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $190.02 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04. The company has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.74 and a 200-day moving average of $217.32.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

