Riverstone Advisors LLC Invests $275,000 in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,302,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,441,000 after buying an additional 829,024 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,413,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,655,000 after acquiring an additional 769,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,351,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,901,000 after acquiring an additional 766,315 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,100,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,699,000 after acquiring an additional 680,460 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 944,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,628,000 after purchasing an additional 450,998 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $89.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.33 and a 12-month high of $97.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.09.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.