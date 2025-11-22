XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 10.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. XPS Pensions Group had a net margin of 128.13% and a return on equity of 156.24%.

XPS Pensions Group Stock Performance

LON XPS opened at GBX 333.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 340.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 364.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £675.03 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.57. XPS Pensions Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 307 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPS. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on XPS Pensions Group in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 440 price objective on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 459 to GBX 469 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 448.50.

Insider Activity at XPS Pensions Group

In related news, insider Martin Sutherland purchased 11,658 shares of XPS Pensions Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 335 per share, for a total transaction of £39,054.30. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile

XPS Group is a leading UK consulting and administration business specialising in the pensions and insurance sectors. A FTSE 250 company, XPS combines expertise and insight with advanced technology and analytics to address the needs of over 1,300 pension schemes and their sponsoring employers on an ongoing and project basis.

