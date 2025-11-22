Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR Shares Sold by RD Lewis Holdings Inc.

RD Lewis Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises about 1.7% of RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. RD Lewis Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 205.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,265 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at about $257,917,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 570.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,180,000 after purchasing an additional 956,500 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 259.1% during the first quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 902,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 650,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,056,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,843,000 after purchasing an additional 480,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.41, for a total value of $1,060,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,261.60. This trade represents a 27.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.36.

View Our Latest Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.09. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $175.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $858.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.26 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 28.40%.Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 144.64%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.