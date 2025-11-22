Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Position Lifted by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $605.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13. The company has a market capitalization of $754.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

