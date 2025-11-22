Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,013 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in Realty Income by 142.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 87.6% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.6%

Realty Income stock opened at $56.62 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%.Realty Income’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 299.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.