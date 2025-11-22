ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

ATRenew Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $4.40. ATRenew shares last traded at $4.3250, with a volume of 1,684,547 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ATRenew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ATRenew in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ATRenew has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ATRenew by 45.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,760,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after buying an additional 864,048 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATRenew during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 444,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ATRenew by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of ATRenew by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

