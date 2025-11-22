Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Price

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BV. Zacks Research raised shares of BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

Shares of BV stock opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.88 and a beta of 1.29. BrightView has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $18.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.03 million. BrightView had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 8.43%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. BrightView has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BrightView will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, EVP Amanda Marie Orders sold 70,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $1,034,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,231.88. The trade was a 64.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of BrightView by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 66.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 225.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

