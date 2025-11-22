Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RCEL. Zacks Research cut shares of Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Avita Medical in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Avita Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Avita Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avita Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avita Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Avita Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Avita Medical

Avita Medical Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.25. Avita Medical has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Avita Medical had a negative return on equity of 632.62% and a negative net margin of 67.07%.The business had revenue of $17.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 million. Avita Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avita Medical will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Mcnamara purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,469.50. This represents a 13.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avita Medical in the third quarter valued at about $511,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Avita Medical by 48,965.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,269 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avita Medical by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 118,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80,404 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Avita Medical by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avita Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Avita Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avita Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avita Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.