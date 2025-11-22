Benchmark Has Lowered Expectations for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Price

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 93.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WIX. Zacks Research upgraded Wix.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Wix.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.24.

Wix.com Trading Down 4.0%

Shares of Wix.com stock opened at $95.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.19. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $93.50 and a twelve month high of $247.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 128.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,637,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,813,000 after buying an additional 2,606,204 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,485,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,390,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $602,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,989 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,286,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,982,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

