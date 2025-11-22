Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.71, with a volume of 27819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Immunocore from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $33.61.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.29 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunocore news, insider David M. Berman sold 22,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $803,716.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 51.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 4,696.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Immunocore by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Immunocore during the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

