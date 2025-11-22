Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 69976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 1.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 299,425 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 440,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

