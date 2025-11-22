Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADXGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 69976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 1.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,781 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 25,826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,872 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,032,000 after buying an additional 299,425 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 440,707 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

