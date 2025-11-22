Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 69976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Down 1.6%
The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.74.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st.
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
